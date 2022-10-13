RUPERT, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont woman totaled her car Tuesday night after Vermont State Troopers say she fell asleep at the wheel and drove into the Mettawee River. Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks were sent to Vermont Route 30 in Rupert at about 11:58 p.m., where they found the car upside down in the river.

Investigations at the scene showed that the driver, a 37-year-old woman from Londonderry, Vermont, was headed south on VT Route 30 when she went off the road. She allegedly drove straight through the embankment next to the road and went airborne before landing in the river.

Police said impairment was not suspected to be a cause of the crash. The driver was wearing her seatbelt, which protected her from getting hurt.

The Rupert Fire Department helped Troopers check on the woman. Her car, a 2015 Toyota Tundra, was totaled and had to be towed from the scene by Paul’s Towing Service.