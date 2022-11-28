SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Troopers have arrested a Shaftsbury man who was allegedly responsible for a shooting incident in his hometown Friday night. Officers arrested Gerardo J. Zelayagranados, 31, following a shooting at a home on Ehrich Road.

State Police were called to the home at about 8 p.m. Friday, for reports of shots fired. Investigation revealed that Zelayagranados had shot several times into the air and ground, police say.

Troopers also determined that there were three victims, ranging in age from 15 to 23-years-old. All three were from Schenectady, according to a police report. Police say none of the victims were injured.

Officers went to Zelayagranados’ house on Saturday evening and arrested him without incident. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and will appear in Bennington County Superior Court—Criminal Division on Monday.