SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is still searching for a Bennington County woman who has been missing for over a month. Police said Mary Reid, 53, of Searsburg, was last seen on March 26.

Police have issued several updates in the case, but have yet to find her. Most recently, detectives said they received reports that Reid might have been seen walking on Vermont Route 9 near home on the day she was last reported seen, barefoot and appearing disoriented.

Police previously said that Reid may be carrying a pink metal insulated cup with a metal straw. The cup was recently located at her home. Her family said that it was unusual for her to have left home without it.

The Vermont State Police is continuing its search for Mary E. Reid, 53, of Searsburg.

Police previously reported that Reid may be in the Ruland and Brattleboro areas. She is about 5’4”, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and sandy hair. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel jacket, blue jeans, and black and gold Puma sneakers. Reid has seven tattoos, including a black stallion on her hip, and might be wearing a maroon winter hat.

The Vermont State Police said they are continuing to investigate her disappearance, conducting searches and following up on potential leads and tips. If you have any information about Reid’s whereabouts, you can call the Shaftsbury Barracks at (802) 442-5421, or leave an anonymous tip on the Vermont State Police website.