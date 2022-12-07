SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are seeking a driver in connection to a car crash in the town of Shaftsbury. While the two cars did not collide, police are seeking information from a driver who left the scene before they arrived.

On Wednesday, at approximately 9:09 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7A near the intersection of Daniels Road. Troopers found a truck that struck a power pole, however, the power pole did not break as a result of the crash. The truck sustained heavy front-end damage which required it to be towed from the scene.

Police say their investigation revealed that the driver of the truck was traveling southbound on Route 7A. According to the driver, another car pulled out in front of him from the Paulins Gas Station parking lot, which caused him to swerve to the right to avoid a rear-end collision. As a result of swerving out of the way, he collided with the power pole. Police say the second car left the scene, but are looking to speak with the driver about the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call (802) 442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss.