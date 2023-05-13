BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Gary Monroe, 72, of Bennington is missing and was last seen leaving the area of 882 Murphy Hill Road on foot at around 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Police say he suffers from dementia, but is in otherwise good health.

He was last seen wearing a dark green T-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a dark hat. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weights 150 pounds, with long brown hair and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Emergency responders from the region are conducting a search. They want locals to check outbuildings, sheds, garages, barns, and surveillance footage to look out.

Police said Monroe has no access to a vehicle or phone, but does have outdoor experience. If you’ve seen Monroe or have information about his whereabouts, contact Bennington police at (802) 442-1030.