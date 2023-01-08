SUNDERLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police responded to a single overturned car accident involving entrapment on Friday, January 6.

Vermont State Police from the Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a male who was approximately two hours overdue to be back home in Arlington. Police say they began scanning the area and quickly located a car on Route 7A, just north of Red Mountain Road in Sunderland.

Police say the car was overturned and was in a position of uncontrolled rest on its driver’s side after rolling roughly two times into a group of trees. Police made contact with the driver, who was alert and breathing. Police did not mention what caused the crash, or if the cause is determined.

Police say the driver was entrapped in the car, due to damage and positioning. Arlington Fire and Arlington Rescue responded and assisted on the scene, removing him from the car. He was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.