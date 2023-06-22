SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police responded to a fatal dirt-bike accident off Quarry Road in Shaftsbury, Vermont on Wednesday. Police say 28-year-old Ty Kipp of Bennington was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Police responded to reports of a dirt-bike crash on Quarry Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they were advised other riders were on the scene and performed CPR on Kipp, who was reported unresponsive.

Both Shaftsbury Fire and Bennington Rescue arrived on the scene and began administering life-saving measures, however, they were unsuccessful.

Following an investigation, troopers determined Kipp struck a chain that was hung across a camp road entrance on his dirt bike. The collision caused significant injuries to Kipp’s upper torso and neck area.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors. The United Counseling Service via the Vermont State Police Imbedded Mental Health Specialist Program, Shaftsbury Fire Department, and the Bennington Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.