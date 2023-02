STAMFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are currently looking for a suspect who fled after crashing a truck on Klondike Road in Stamford, Vermont. The truck was found with no registration plates.

Police say the truck was found on Friday crashed into a fence with the driver nowhere in sight. Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the car or the driver to contact the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at (802) 442-5421.