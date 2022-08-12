The car that might be connected to the burglary (Vermont State Police)

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are looking for information about a burglary at the Stewart’s Shops at 7594 Route 7 in Pownal. The burglary reportedly happened on August 12 around 1:45 a.m.

Police said multiple items were stolen from the store. The incident is still under investigation. Store surveillance cameras captured a car that might be connected to the burglary, said police.

The car that might be connected to the burglary (Vermont State Police)

If you have information about the burglary or if you can identify the car, you can contact Trooper Jared Lacoste at (802) 442-5421. Tips can also be anonymously reported on the Vermont State Police website.