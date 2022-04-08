DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole a truck in Dorset. Police said the pickup truck was stolen from Grassroots Solar Business.

On April 7 around 9:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department was called to the Dorset business for the report of a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck, was parked in a locked business garage. According to police, the incident was recorded on a surveillance camera inside the garage, until the suspect saw the camera and disabled it.

The suspect in a truck theft in Dorset (Bennington County Sheriff’s Department)

The suspect in a truck theft in Dorset (Bennington County Sheriff’s Department)

Police said the truck was stolen around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday and was driven to Rutland. With the assistance of OnStar and the Rutland City Police Department, the truck was found abandoned. The truck was returned to the owner without any damage, but police said multiple tools and equipment were stolen from inside.

The suspect is facing several violations including operation without owner consent, burglary, grand larceny, and possession of stolen property. If you have any information about the identity of this man, you can contact the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department at (802) 442-4900.