ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 91-year-old man who was last seen around 10:56 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say John Joy was last seen in the vicinity of the Orvis store on Conservation Way in Sunderland, Vermont.

Joy is 5’6″, weighs roughly 145 pounds, and has thinning salt-and-pepper hair. According to authorities, Joy was driving a 2018 silver Toyota Prius and appeared confused and lost when he was last seen.

Investigators say he may have been trying to drive to Bennington Hospital to see a family member, but he never arrived and has not been seen since.

While police do not consider the disappearance to be suspicious, there are concerns for Joy’s welfare. Anyone with information regarding Joy’s disappearance is urged to call Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at (802) 442-5421.