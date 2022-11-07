POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say three people stopped their car in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at about 6:40 p.m.

According to police, one man exited the car, walked into the store, and ran out with two cases of Twisted Tea. The car involved is thought to be a black Mazda CX-9 with a partial license plate reading of “KAD.”

This black Mazda CX-9 with partial license plate reading of “KAD” was thought to be involved in the theft. (Photo: Vermont State Police)

Photographs of the suspect and the car were released on Saturday. If you have any information that could help investigators, call (802) 442-5421.