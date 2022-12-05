READSBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are currently investigating a fatal housefire that occurred on Friday on Grinka Road in Readsboro. One unnamed female was found deceased as a result of the fire.

On December 2, around 3:00 a.m., the Readsboro Fire Department was dispatched to a single-family home structure fire. When they arrived, they found the structure engulfed. Firefighters took action and extinguished the fire. During the fire chief’s assessment of the scene, he learned a female was not accounted for and was believed to be somewhere within the fire scene.

The fire chief contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and asked for assistance in locating any victims within the structure and determining the origin and cause of the fire. The search resulted in finding a deceased female in the kitchen near the main entrance of the home. Her name is being withheld by police at this time.

Police say the fire does not appear to be a criminal act at this time. Police also mention the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.