SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are investigating a tractor theft in the Town of Shaftsbury. According to the police, a 2015 TYM T254 tractor was removed from a residence on Rod and Gun Club Road sometime between July 4 and 9.

Police say the tractor is red and contains a quick-attach loader and backhoe. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP in Shaftsbury. The Bennington County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.