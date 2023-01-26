RUPERT, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police have identified the woman who was found dead outside her Bennington County home. Investigators say, Linda Eliason, 76, was found in the driveway of her Rupert home Saturday morning.

Police believe she died from exposure to the elements after a fall. Her death is not considered suspicious, they said.

Her body was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.