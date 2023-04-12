BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department arrested a suspect who stole approximately $220 from the Subway Restaurant at 277 North Street on Tuesday night. The suspect, Carren Cameron, 33, also had an active arrest warrant issued on July 19, 2022.

The robbery occurred around 9:40 p.m. Cameron allegedly demanded money and threatened to shoot a Subway employee. Police say she pointed an unknown object from her jacket pocket at the employee.

Cameron was located in the area but refused to stop for officers. Later, police located and arrested her at her residence on Depot Street. Cameron was arraigned at the Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on Wednesday on the outstanding warrant, charges of Assault, Robbery, and False Information.