Police arrest 1 in Bennington homicide case

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Bennington Police department reported a homicide investigation that’s underway. Though they’re not yet identifying a victim, they said it happened on River Walkway between North Street and School Street.

Police also said they’ve made an arrest, but are withholding information about the suspect’s identity until criminal charges have been filed and the suspect arraigned.

Police did reveal what they believe led up to the homicide. At about 11:15 a.m. on Monday, they got a call about a man attacking a woman along the walkway. Upon arrival, they found her on the ground just off of the walkway, “suffering from a significant laceration.” The first officer on the scene began first aid until the Bennington Rescue Squad took over.

A suspect description was shared among officers, one of whom allegedly found him on School Street and tried to talk to him. Another officer arrived, and together, they arrested the suspect after a brief struggle. Officers also recovered a weapon they believe was used in the attack.

The victim was sent to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, but died due to her injuries. Her body has been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

If you or someone you know has any information about what happened, contact detectives at (802) 445-3937.

During the incident, and directly afterward, an individual lit fireworks around Depot Street. This led police to report on social media that a bomb or explosive device was involved. Now, they say there is no cause for public concern.