BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington man was arrested on Thursday, after a months-long investigation into an armed robbery at Burdick Trailer Park in Pownal, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. Douglas J. Marsh, 34, is accused of breaking into a trailer on August 21, around 11:30 p.m.

Police say Marsh and another suspect broke into the trailer, armed with weapons, and hit an 18-year-old in the head with a blunt object. The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The two suspects also allegedly stole personal items and a cell phone from the teen, preventing them from calling the police.

Charges for Marsh:

Assault and robbery

Burglary

Unlawful restraint

Interference with access to emergency services

The second suspect in this case remains at large, police said. After Marsh was arrested Thursday, he was processed at the Shaftsbury State Police barracks and released on court-ordered conditions. He was ordered to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court—Criminal Division at 12:30 p.m. Friday.