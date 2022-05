ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont State Police received a complaint of bigamy in Arlington on May 8. Upon investigation, it was allegedly revealed that Robert Karney, 59, of Arlington was already married to a Louisiana woman while getting married to another woman in Arlington in April.

Karney was issued a citation. He is scheduled to appear in Bennington Superior Court on June 27 to answer the charge of Bigamy.