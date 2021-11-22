Police: 1 dead after UTV crash in Bennington County

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Pownal man has died after a UTV crash. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Ralph Wilcox was taken to Albany Medical Center after the crash where he later died.

On November 20, police responded to the area for reports of a UTV single-vehicle crash. Police said Wilcox, who was driving, Tanya Taylor, and Eric Becker were riding in the UTV side-by-side at the time of the crash.

Police said high speed and alcohol are suspected to be a contributing factors to the crash. The UTV lost control and flipped over. Police said all three occupants were thrown from the vehicle.

Wilcox suffered severe bodily injury and head trauma, and Taylor was moderately injured. Police said both were transported to the Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Police said none of the occupants were wearing helmets or seatbelts at the time of the crash. The UTV was totaled in the rollover.

This crash is still under investigation. If anyone has any information about the crash, you can contact Sgt. Justin Walker at the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.