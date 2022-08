BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department said a small plane has crashed near William H. Morse Airport in Bennington. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just outside the airport.

Police said the plane was a Piper four-seater. The pilot suffered a cut to the head and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

