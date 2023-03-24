BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Bennington Police took three individuals into custody on March 23 for drug related offenses after a search warrant at the Apple Valley Inn. Police report medical care was called for one of the individuals while in the holding cell. The individual was later pronounced dead.

Around 3:45 p.m. on March 23, police carried out a search warrant at the Apple Valley Inn where three people were taken into custody for drug related charges. Each individual was placed in separate holding areas at the Bennington Police department.

Around 4:40 p.m., police report one of the individuals was seen sitting on the floor, leaned against the wall. An officer checked the individual and immediately requested the Bennington Rescue Squad. The person was evaluated, and the squad began providing emergency care. Police report the efforts to revive the person were unsuccessful and the person was pronounced dead at the police department. Following protocol, the Vermont State Police was contacted and requested to conduct a death investigation. The Bennington Police Department will continue to participate in this ongoing investigation.

After the search warrant at the Apple Valley Inn, Jody Dwyer, 47, and Zachary Rose, 35 both of Bennington were charged with possessing a controlled substance. They were both issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court on March 27. Rose was detained and held on an outstanding arrest warrant for charges of heroin possession, cocaine possession, and depressant possession for failing to appear for a court date in February 2023.