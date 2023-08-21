Come enjoy a healthy dinner together with other families in the community! (image credit: Sunrise Family Resource Center)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — On August 29, the Sunrise Family Resource Center is hosting a back-to-school BBQ from 4 to 6 p.m. at 226 Union Street. Families are invited to cook and enjoy a healthy dinner together.

There will be an activity geared towards families with children ages seven and up. Children can also bring home an activity bag filled with books, games, and healthy snacks.

Families throughout Bennington County are encouraged to attend. To RSVP, contact Tiffany Gaghich at (802) 442-6934 or rsvp@sunrisepcc.com.