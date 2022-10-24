BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Bennington Town officials said Monday that over 200 gravestones were overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend. The stones—most of them seriously damaged—included some that had stood for hundreds of years, according to a town spokesperson.

Officer Rob Murawski of the Bennington Police Department, Director of Public Works RJ Joly, and Assistant Town Clerk Kayla Thompson surveyed the damage early Monday. Thompson gathered fallen flags while Joly began discussing plans for addressing the damage. Officer Murawski worked on documenting the vandalism. All three asked the same question: “Why would someone do this?”

Village Cemetery is one of Bennington’s oldest cemeteries, with graves dating back to the 1700s. Veterans from every war are buried there, and flags honoring their service were trampled by vandals in the wake of last weekend’s destruction.

Just one month ago, Thompson and Joly had been commenting about the progress that had been made over the last several years, as the town pumped over $10,000 a year into preserving the historic cemetery. “It was looking really good” noted Joly. “Now it’s the worst we’ve ever seen.”

Work to begin fixing the stones will be pushed back for now, while police investigate the vandalism. Department of Public Works employees will then start to fix the gravestones. Some will just need to be stood up, but many have been broken and will need much more work to restore, town officials said.

The public is asked to share any tips regarding this vandalism with the police. If you have a game camera or a security camera with a view of the cemetery, give Bennington Police a call at (802) 442-1030. The case number is 22BN011194.