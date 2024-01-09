SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New Hampshire man was hospitalized after a crash on Vermont Route 9 near Rake Branch Trail in the Town of Searsburg. The man was hospitalized with a severe leg injury and other non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, around 12:04 p.m., police responded to a single-car crash on Vermont State Route 9 near Rake Branch Trail in Searsburg. Police say an investigation found the car was traveling westbound on Vermont Route 9 before crashing.

Police say the car went outside the westbound lane due to foggy conditions into a snow-covered embankment. The car drove through an embankment until it hit a tree head-on. Road conditions were wet with slush on the shoulders.

The driver suffered what appeared to be a broken right femur, according to police, as well as other non-life-threatening injuries. The New Hampshire man was taken to Albany Medical Center by Deerfield Valley Rescue Squad for medical attention.

Vermont State Police say Vermont Route 9 was shut down to one lane while the car was towed from the scene. Police were assisted by Deerfield Valley Rescue and Heartweelville Towing at the scene.