POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Pownal, Vermont early Wednesday morning. According to Vermont State Police, the driver suffered minor injuries.

Police responded to US Route 7 near Burrington Road around 5:26 Wednesday morning. Police say the car was driving northbound on US Route 7 when the driver lost control, and the car rolled over, coming to an uncontrolled rest onto its roof.

Police say the driver was going 60-65 miles per hour while using his cell phone, which they believe is the reason the car veered off the shoulder of the roadway, causing the rollover. The driver was taken to Southwestern Medical Center for medical attention and suffered minor injuries.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by the Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue Squad, and All Service Citgo of Bennington, Vermont.