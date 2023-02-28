BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one-car crash with ejection on Burgess Road in Woodford. Troopers report they found a Chevrolet Silverado with significant damage in the middle of the roadway.

Police report the driver of the car, Bradley J. Jelley was found outside the car with suspected serious injuries. Jelley was taken to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

After an investigation, police explain Jelley’s car was traveling east on Burgess road when the car exited the south side of the roadway for unknown reasons. The car then struck two trees which caused significant damage to the front of the truck and tore the passenger side of the car from the rest of the truck cab. Police explain the car ultimately came to a stop in the center of Burgess Road. Vermont state police report the primary cause of this crash remains under investigation, however, speed appears to be a contributing factor. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Shepley at 802-442-5421.