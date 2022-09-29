BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Shaffe’s Men’s Shop is the oldest family business in downtown Bennington. After nearly 100 years, the owners have decided to close its doors. NEWS10 photojournalist Ric Easton took a look at what the shop has meant to the community and why it’s closing.

“My father was an immigrant from Ukraine, and he came to this country in 1927,” owner David Shaffe explained. “So he opened up his own tailor shop in Bennington, and businesses started to grow and eventually, he went into men’s ready wear and we’ve been in this location since 1964 as Shaffe’s Men’s Shop.”

Shaffe’s has been closed for the past two years. They reopened to announce their retirement sale.

“I had some anxiety over the course of the pandemic, and I decided that we would reopen this week… that you know, it would be time for us to retire and go out on a high note, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” David said. “It was very busy. It was very busy today, and we’re really happy to see the folks back in here.”

Vicki Wilson has been a longtime customer of Shaffe’s.

“It is just something that’s been here a long, long time, and it just feels like the passing of an age,” she said.

“Most of what I miss will be the interaction with the public,” David said. “I mean, we really had a great run. We’ve had some very loyal customers, we made a lot of friends, and I miss that. I’ll miss the interaction with the public.”

Everything must go during Shaffe’s retirement sale. The shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Wednesday). Everything is 20 percent off, and all sales are final. The shop is located at 475 Main St.