BOLTON VALLEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A North Bennington woman is facing charges after allegedly breaking into several locations at the Bolton Valley Resort on September 8. Vermont State Police arrested Jessica Kimball, 40, for burglary, grand larceny, and possession of stolen property.

Police responded to the report of the break-ins and identified Kimball. They were able to locate her vehicle and recover stolen items.

Kimball was processed at the Williston Barracks. She was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on October 12.