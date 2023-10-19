POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A man from Schaghticoke, New York, and North Adams, Massachusetts, escaped a head-on car crash without injury in Pownal on Thursday. Both wore their seatbelts and did not receive medical treatment despite both cars suffering driver-side front-end damage.

Vermont State Police responded to Vermont Route 346 in Pownal for reports of two cars colliding head-on. Upon arrival, police found two cars in a position of uncontrolled rest with one car in the southbound lane and another in the northbound lane. A Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound and a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound.

Police say roadway evidence showed the driver of the Nissan crossed the center line and hit the driver of the Chevrolet. Both cars sustained totaling damage and were towed from the scene. Pownal Fire, Pownal Rescue, and All Service Citgo assisted on the scene.