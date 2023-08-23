Bennington police are investigating after a serious two-vehicle crash on Route 279 on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. (PHOTO: Bennington Police Department)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Bennington. The crash took place around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on Route 279 near the US Route 7 connector.

Police said a Jeep Cherokee being driven by Laura Seeley, 39, of Hartwick, NY, crossed the center line and hit a truck with a camper attached to the bed. Seeley was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She died Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The driver and passenger of the truck have non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030.