BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department has released new details on the small plane crash near William H. Morse Airport on Monday. The pilot, who suffered a head injury in the crash, has been identified as Anthony LaFranco, 40, of Saratoga Springs.

The Bennington Police Department, Bennington Rural Fire Department, and Bennington Rescue Squad responded to the crash around 5:15 p.m. Officials said LaFranco had exited the plane and was found bleeding profusely from a significant head injury.

According to police, the plane was found in a horse paddock just north of the airport runway. LaFranco reported to police that the plane had suffered engine failure and he tried to land it on the runway. LaFranco said he could not maintain a proper landing speed and fell below stall speed, which caused the plane to crash into the perimeter fence.

Plane crash (credit: Bennington Police Department)

A LifeNet helicopter transported LaFranco to Albany Medical Center. The National Transportation Safety Board was contacted and officials were then authorized to move the plane into the airport.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact the Bennington Police Department at (802) 442-1030 or on the Bennington Police website.