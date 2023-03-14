BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Silver Therapeutics, a recreational cannabis dispensary, is opening in Bennington. The shop is officially opening on March 15.

The dispensary is located at 201 Northside Drive and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Silver Therapeutics offers different flower strains, pre-rolls, edibles, cannabis accessories and apparel. You can view the full menu on the Silver Therapeutics website.

You must be 21 years or older to buy cannabis in Vermont. Those that meet the age requirement can then buy up to one ounce of flower or 8,400 mg of THC in other products, such as edibles. It is illegal to use cannabis in public, but it’s not illegal to carry and use on private property.

Silver Therapeutics has five other locations. Two are in Massachusetts: Williamstown and Boston. Three are in Maine: Berwick, Portland, and South Portland.