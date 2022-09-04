POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Two people were airlifted after a car crashed into a motorcycle on Route 7, near Burrington Road in Pownal Saturday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police. Troopers were called to the scene at about 2:19 p.m.

Investigation on scene revealed that Tonnie Sauca Sr., 69, of Hudson, New York, was headed south on Route 7 on his motorcycle at the time of the crash. A Springfield woman who was driving in front of Sauca slowed down to make a left-hand turn into a driveway, police said.

When the woman slowed down, Sauca allegedly tried to pass her on the left, resulting in a crash in the northbound lane. Sauca and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and had to be taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center.

The Springfield woman and her passenger were uninjured. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.