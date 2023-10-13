MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting a MORE THAN PINK walk on Saturday in Manchester, Vermont. The walk will take place at Northshire Civic Center in Hunter Park, located at 410 Hunter Park Road.

“We look forward to welcoming walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer,” said Nicole Marohn, executive director at Susan G. Komen. “Being back in person for the second year in a row allows us to unite our communities in this important mission and support the people who need our help now.”