BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Ginger Ragaishis, who hails from Manchester, a town in Bennington County, was named Miss Vermont’s Teen 2023. Ragaishis is the founder and spokesperson of a nonprofit organization called “Defying Limits,” where she spreads awareness as an advocate for those with hidden disabilities.

On top of being crowned Miss Vermont’s Teen 2023, Ragaishis was awarded a $2,000 scholarship as well as a $100 Scholastic Achievement Award. She received $100 for being the top fundraiser among all 20 delegates competing. She will compete for the title of Miss America’s Teen 2024 this summer.