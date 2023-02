Miss United States stopped by Meals on Wheels in Bennington to distribute Valentine’s cards.

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Lily K. Donaldson, Miss United States, paid a visit to Meals on Wheels in Bennington. Donaldson, a graduate student from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, distributed Valentine’s Day cards and spoke with guests.

The cards were created by kids through Donaldson’s nonprofit Art Technically. Through Art Technically, kids learn to code and generate artwork. Over 2,100 Valentine’s cards have been created and distributed.