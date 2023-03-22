POWNAL, Vt. (WWLP) — A Massachusetts man was arrested on Tuesday for an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting in Pownal, Vermont in January 2022. Giovanni Torres, 21, of Holyoke pleaded not guilty to second degree attempted murder in Bennington Superior Court and will be held without bail.

According to a Vermont State Police affidavit, officers were called to Route 7 in Pownal after 10 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2022 for a report of shots fired. They said they checked the neighborhood, finding a house with significant damage like broken windows and bullet strikes. They also said that they found a gun outside, but did not find anyone in the building. There were no reports of gunshot victims at the nearby hospital.

On Jan. 27, 2022, they got a search warrant for the damaged home and troopers found a 9mm ghost gun, several spent shell casings from a 9mm and a rifle, a DVR for security cameras, and a baseball cap with blood stains on it.

Video files from the home’s security camera showed a silver Ford truck and a white Kia sedan approach the home. Police alleged that muzzle flashes could be seen outside the home. After the shooting, police said that several people could be seen, Torres and a 17-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez of Springfield, Massachusetts. Torres is allegedly seen holding a handgun with an extended magazine.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Vermont State Police were called to a homicide investigation in Danby, Vermont where detectives identified the victim as Rodriguez. Vermont State Police said that another suspect in the shooting allegedly went to Baystate Medical Center the next day for an injury to his right pinky finger, claiming it was from a car falling off a jack.

An arrest warrant was issued for Torres on March 15. The Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed that Torres turned himself in on Tuesday.