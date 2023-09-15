BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department and the Vermont Department of Corrections are searching for Zachary J. Dumas, 37. An arrest warrant was issued for Dumas, who is wanted for attempted murder.

Police made contact with Dumas on Thursday afternoon at 303 Pleasant Street. Dumas reportedly ran up a flight of stairs and locked himself in an apartment. The renter provided law enforcement with a key and gave consent to enter.

When officers entered the apartment, Dumas dove out a second-story window onto the roof. He then lept off the roof, ran onto a garage roof, and dove over a fence and a hedgerow. Dumas escaped the area and was later spotted on Middle Pownal Road.

Police established a perimeter and received air support from the New York State Police Aviation unit. Drones were also used to search the area.

The search was unsuccessful and was called off by 10:30 p.m. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dumas is asked to call the Bennington Police Department. Police say Dumas should be considered dangerous. He has a history of running from police and resisting arrest.