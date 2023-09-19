MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Manchester Police Department is seeking a 32-year-old man involved in a recent domestic incident. Daniel Richland has pending charges, including first-degree aggravated domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services, and kidnapping.

Police believe Richland is driving a stolen white 1996 Dodge Ram with a black dump body. The truck has a Vermont license plate: BGY897.

Anyone with information regarding Richland or the stolen truck is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (802) 362-2121.