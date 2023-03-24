BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — According to a press release from Vermont State Police, a man died Thursday afternoon after he was arrested by the Bennington Police Department. Troopers say there is no indication that Bennington Police used physical force on the man.

The unnamed man was taken into custody around 3:50 p.m., as Bennington officers served a search warrant at the Apple Valley Inn on U.S. Route 7. He was taken to the Bennington Police Department and placed in a holding cell, where officers found him unresponsive at about 4:40 p.m.

Officers did all they could to save the man’s life, to no avail. He was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m. His name will not be released until his family learns what happened, police said.

Following standard procedure, the Bennington Police Department notified the Vermont State Police of the death at 5:30 p.m., and detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the station to perform a death investigation. That probe continued into Friday morning.

Troopers told NEWS10 an autopsy would be conducted at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, and more details would be released after that.