Man accused of crashing car into Bennington house, injuring couple

Bennington County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Front-end vehicle damage following a crash. (Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash)

Front-end vehicle damage following a crash. (Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he crashed a car into a house while driving drunk, injuring a Vermont couple who were sitting in the living room.

The vehicle missed the couple, both 73, “by only several feet” on Tuesday evening, Vermont State Police Trooper Justin Walker said in a statement. The 31-year-old driver was charged with aggravated assault; driving under the influence resulting in injury; grossly negligent vehicle operation resulting in serious bodily injury; leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious injury; and resisting arrest.

A witness reported seeing the car traveling at around 80 miles per hour before hearing it crash near an intersection, according to the affidavit, the Bennington Banner reported. About three local residents reportedly chased the driver and detained him until police arrived, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire