Man accused of crashing car into Bennington house, injuring couple

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he crashed a car into a house while driving drunk, injuring a Vermont couple who were sitting in the living room.

The vehicle missed the couple, both 73, “by only several feet” on Tuesday evening, Vermont State Police Trooper Justin Walker said in a statement. The 31-year-old driver was charged with aggravated assault; driving under the influence resulting in injury; grossly negligent vehicle operation resulting in serious bodily injury; leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious injury; and resisting arrest.

A witness reported seeing the car traveling at around 80 miles per hour before hearing it crash near an intersection, according to the affidavit, the Bennington Banner reported. About three local residents reportedly chased the driver and detained him until police arrived, the newspaper reported.