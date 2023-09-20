BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Want a chance to win a dozen cider donuts a month? If you think you can put away more delectable mini cider donuts than anyone else, the Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop has the competition for you.

On October 1, the bake shop is hosting its first-ever cider donut eating contest. Contestants will have five minutes to devour as many mini cider donuts as possible.

The winner of the competition will receive a dozen free cider donuts every month that the bake shop is open. Contestants must be 18 years or older to participate.

To enter, message The Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop Facebook page with your name, birthday, phone number, and email address. Registration closes at 6 p.m. on September 30.