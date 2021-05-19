Large commercial fire in Bennington causes evacuation of surrounding homes

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A fire at a vacant building in Bennington is under investigation.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Wednesday at the former CTC Film developing business on Benmont Avenue. The building is currently unoccupied.

Several departments were called to the four-alarm fire, and the road was closed for several hours. Residents were evacuated from the area due to proximity and heavy smoke. They were able to return home around 7 p.m.

Two Bennington Fire Department firefighters were taken to Southwest Vermont Medical Center for heat exhaustion. They remained in the hospital Wednesday night.

The scene is under investigation, and fire and police personnel will remain there through the night.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or submit information through the Bennington police website.