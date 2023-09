BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — L.L. Bean will have a pop-up shop at 113 Depot Street in Bennington on September 30 and October 1. There will be exclusive discounts, special giveaways, and iconic L.L. Bean products on sale.

The pop-up shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Shoppers can also enter the Maine Adventure Sweepstakes for a chance to win a canoeing adventure for two.