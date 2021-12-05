Hazmat spill closes Route 7 in Pownal

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — At about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Vermont State Police assisted the Pownal Fire Department when hazardous material spilled onto U.S. Route 7 near the Massachusetts border. One of the valves broke on a tractor trailer owned by the Holland Company in Adams, Massachusetts, causing the material to leak onto the road.

U.S. Route 7 was closed to all traffic for about four hours while crews cleaned. According to police, the material—liquid aluminum sulfate—was quickly contained by emergency responders.

Crews and responders included the State of Vermont Hazmat Team, Vermont Agency of Transportation, Bennington Fire Department, and authorities from Massachusetts. The Holland Company also sent resources to clean up the spill.

According to Wikipedia, aluminium sulfate is used in the purification of drinking water, wastewater treatment, paper manufacturing, waterproofing, and firefighting foam.