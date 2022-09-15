BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will be co-hosting a Hate-Free Vermont Forum in Bennington. All are welcome to attend.

“The Forum aims to bring policymakers, stakeholders, and community members together for productive and difficult conversations that will work to reduce animus, discord, and misunderstandings,” said Co-facilitator Etan Nasreddin-Longo. “…our hope is to engage and to listen to our historically-disadvantaged communities about what they view as the continuing and new problems in 2022.”

Community members are encouraged to join the conversation to understand and address bias, discrimination, and hate crimes in Vermont. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Mount Anthony Union High School, Cafeteria, 301 Park Street, Bennington. The event will also take place remotely. For physical attendance, masks are requested and registration is required for remote attendance.