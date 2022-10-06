BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Harvest Fest is coming to Downtown Bennington on Saturday, October 15. The festival will close down Main Street, School Street, and Pleasant Street, and fill Merchants Park with activities, vendors, food, music, and more.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with plenty of parking available downtown.

Event organizer, Better Bennington, said there will be 50 vendors, 25 activities, four stages with 13 performances, wandering characters, and a demonstration by the Medieval Jousters. Several downtown restaurants will be serving on the street with food trucks rounding out the culinary options including Filipino, Mexican, and Jamaican.

School Street will house a full-on cornhole competition and the sign-up sheets will be available ahead of time on the Better Bennington website. There will be a pumpkin carving station where kids of all ages can buy a pumpkin and have access to all the materials needed to create their masterpieces with adult guidance. Tickets for pumpkin purchase and a few of the activities will be available at two BBC info booths where organizers will also have guessing games, the option to participate in judging the windows of the downtown shops, and downtown merchant gift baskets that will be raffled off.

Adults will have the option to enjoy adult beverages outside at Farm Road Brewing, The Angry Egg II, Madison’s Brewery, and Your Belly’s Deli. Bennington Pizza plans outdoor seating as well. Several of the downtown merchants will offer specials and sales. The full list of these, and any other information, will be available on the website or the event Facebook page.