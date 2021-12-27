Group seeks to open nonprofit grocery in downtown Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A nonprofit group wants to open a grocery store in downtown Bennington and has secured a $200,000 loan from the town to do so.

“The Bennington Community Market will be a small nonprofit grocery store located in the heart of downtown Bennington that promotes sustainable local agriculture, downtown revitalization, and healthy food for everyone,” said a statement from the group, according to the Bennington Banner.

The organization is is “working with a local architecture firm and contractor to build out a commercial kitchen,” said Aila West, a group member. The store will include “a prepared-food counter, coffee bar, small indoor seating area, and additional outdoor seating. We hope to open our doors to the community in late spring 2022,” she said.

The total start-up costs are estimated at around $540,000, according to the group’s application to the Bennington Revolving Loan Fund for a $200,000 loan, the newspaper reported.