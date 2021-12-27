Group seeks to open nonprofit grocery in downtown Bennington

Bennington County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic-grocery-shopping-cart_689291

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A nonprofit group wants to open a grocery store in downtown Bennington and has secured a $200,000 loan from the town to do so.

“The Bennington Community Market will be a small nonprofit grocery store located in the heart of downtown Bennington that promotes sustainable local agriculture, downtown revitalization, and healthy food for everyone,” said a statement from the group, according to the Bennington Banner.

The organization is is “working with a local architecture firm and contractor to build out a commercial kitchen,” said Aila West, a group member. The store will include “a prepared-food counter, coffee bar, small indoor seating area, and additional outdoor seating. We hope to open our doors to the community in late spring 2022,” she said.

The total start-up costs are estimated at around $540,000, according to the group’s application to the Bennington Revolving Loan Fund for a $200,000 loan, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10