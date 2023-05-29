BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Garlic Town, USA, will return to downtown Bennington, Vermont, on Saturday, September 2. The event, formerly known as Garlic Fest, celebrates all things garlic, Vermont, and community.

Producers plan to have over 120 vendors, food trucks, craft producers, bands, kid activities, and more available at the event. Over 7,500 people took part around downtown Bennington with garlic, food vendors, sidewalk sales, tractor rides, and more in last year’s event.

Bennington’s garlic events have become recognized among the top 10 garlic festivals in the world by Reuters, have been featured in Yankee Magazine, and more.

“We are excited to bring this regional event to downtown once again,” remarked Matt Harrington, the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce. “We will have all the elements that the crowds have come to love with a few tricks and surprises up our sleeves we think the attendees are going to love this year. As the Garlic Committee begins to plan the event and details get solidified we will inform the public.”